Bible school offered

Portage United Methodist Church, 1804 New Pinery Road, Portage, will host Bible School for kids in grades 4-6, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 3-7. Cost is $15 per child or $40 per family.
On this mountain hike, kids discover that trusting Jesus pulls them through life’s ups and downs. Scholarship opportunities available. Volunteer opportunities available for children in grades 7 through adults.
For more information, call Amanda Thiele at 920-737-7804 or email thiele.lights@gmail.com.
