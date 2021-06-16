Biblical musical hosted in park

The musical show with biblical content will encourage the believer and challenge the unbelieving to see and savor Christ. Koinonia Singers is one part of the ministry of Koinonia Youth Ministries, which includes Koinionia youth group and bible study that meet weekly.

“Broken and Beautiful” is about the fact that sin has broken the creation and our individual lives. Everyone experiences brokenness at some time but it is how it is viewed and dealt with that shows us there is good and beauty as a result of brokenness. The scene is set in 1985 at Big Foot High School where classmates attend their class reunion. Their brokenness is evident and we see what the Lord does through drama and song to display His beauty in brokenness.