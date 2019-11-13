{{featured_button_text}}
Big Cat Rescue shares information with Optimist Club

On Oct. 16, Jenny Kozlowski from the Wisconsin Big Cat Rescue and Education Center shared information with the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club. Caleb Maier optimist president presented a thank you certificate to Kozlowski.

 SPOC/Contributed
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.