Big Top Chautauqua show at River Arts

Original members, from front, left, Nathan Bean, Severin Behnen, Corey Carlson; back row, Ed Willett, Molly Otis, Bruce Bowers, Danielle Diamond, Tom Mitchell.

 RIVER ARTS/Contributed

Sauk Prairie River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac, will host “Big Top Chautauqua: The Music of Woodstock,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30.

In 1969, 400,000 people gathered on a dairy farm northwest of New York City for the three-day festival known as Woodstock. That was 50 years ago, and now in this new Big Top Chautauqua show, the Blue Canvas Orchestra pays tribute to the festival, to the artists, and to the spirit of the 60s that was epitomized by the legendary event.

Tickets are $25 per adult and $10 per student, available at riverartsinc.org/big-top, at River Arts on Water, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, at 608-643-5215, or at the door the day of the show.

