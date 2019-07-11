Big Top Parade and Circus enjoys celebration

On June 27, the Big Top Parade and Circus Celebration is enjoying support from several corporate sponsors, including Ho-Chunk Gaming - Wisconsin Dells. As a partner package sponsor of the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce this year, Ho-Chunk Gaming is serving as a leading supporter of the July 20 Big Top Parade.
