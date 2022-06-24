Big Top Parade: Know before you go

Things to know if planning to attend the Big Top Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Shuttle bus service to downtown will be available from the Festival Foods/U-Haul parking lot in West Baraboo and the Circus World parking lot on Water Street from 9-11:15 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m. Parking at these remote lots is free. The shuttle drop-off is at Fifth and Oak Streets, just a block off the parade route. Shuttle buses are not handicapped-accessible.

The number of handicapped parking spots in the downtown area has been increased and lots are located on Fifth Street between Broadway and Oak, at Fifth and Oak, at Fifth and Ash, and at Fourth and Ash.

A cooling station at the Baraboo Civic Center, 124 Second St., will be open to parade-goers who are in need of a cool-down, from 9 a.m.

The Baraboo District Ambulance Service will have a first-aid station set up on the Sauk County Courthouse lawn. If assistance along the parade route is needed, contact the nearest parade volunteer or city official, who will be stationed along the parade route before, during and after the parade.

Portable toilets will be located on Sixth Avenue between Broadway and Oak, at Fourth and Oak Streets, at Third and Oak Streets, and on Fourth Avenue between Birch and Broadway.

For detailed information, visit bigtopparade.com.