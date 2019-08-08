Big Top Parade overall winner

Circus World's elephants were named the top overall entry in the July 20 Big Top Parade, wining a trophy and $100 in Chamber Bucks. Shown celebrating the victory, from left, are parade Co-chairman Doug Hill; Circus World performers Adriana Poema-Parker, Dave SaLoutos and Tatiana Fusco-Combs; parade committee member Susan Walsh; Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Darren Hornby atop Tracy the elephant; trainer Armando Loyal; and Circus World Executive Director Scott O'Donnell.
