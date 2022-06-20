 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Big Top Parade returns Saturday

Big Top Parade returns Saturday

The Big Top Parade will return Saturday to the streets of downtown Baraboo.

Historic wagons, exotic animals, marching bands and community floats will highlight a weekend full of circus-themed fun.

This parade adopts the Circus World pirate theme with the singing ringmaster Dave SaLoutos serving as grand marshal, commemorating his final season performing under the big top.

The Circus Celebration begins Thursday, when Professor Stich’s Original Circus Band performs in downtown Baraboo’s Concerts on the Square series. The Al. Ringling Theatre will present “Pirates of the Caribbean” Friday, plus an afternoon movie and organ concert Saturday.

Acrobats, aerialists and clowns will entertain the crowd before the parade starts at 11 a.m. Saturday. After the parade, bands will provide entertainment on the Courthouse Square.

On Sunday, Baraboo Tours presents hourly trolley tours of Baraboo’s many historic circus sites. Circus World will present its daily big top show – titled “Yo Ho!” at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. throughout the weekend.

For more information and updates, visit bigtopparade.com.

