46 bikes donated to toy bank
A graduate of Necedah High School made a donation to pay off the lunch debt for all students on the free and reduced lunch program. The donati…
9-year-old rings bells for donations
Amber is a petite 1-year-old domestic short hair. As a very young mother, she was brought into the shelter along with her newborn litter. She …
HORICON — The Wisconsin Historical Society placed the Van Brunt Memorial School in Horicon on the State Register of Historic Places on Nov. 22.
Sauk Prairie Healthcare has been named a 2019 guardian of excellence award winner by Press Ganey at the organization’s national conference in …
Piano students play Christmas music for residence
Applications for the Arts, Humanities and Historic Preservation Grant and the Good Idea Grant are now available. Information about the grants,…