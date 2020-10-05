Bingo restarts at church

COLUMBUS — St. Jerome Church, 1550 Farnham St., Columbus, and the Knights of Columbus 1609 will host two sets of bingo, 10 games each set, on Saturday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with play starting at 6 p.m. with second set starting about 7:15 p.m. and progressive jackpot game at 8:30 p.m.
Play 21 games for $15 with payout of $30 per game based on 60 players. The progressive jackpot starts at about $1,435. Adding half of progressive sales the jackpot should be about $1,650 and paying $100 after 53 numbers. Do to COVID-19, only the first 100 players will be admitted. Masks are encouraged, and social distancing will be expected. Refreshments including beer are also available.
