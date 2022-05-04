Bingo, silent auction fundraiser planned

North Freedom Elementary School, 500 N. Maple St., will host a bingo and silent auction fundraiser at 5 p.m. Friday, May 13 in the school gym. There will be prizes and event is open to the public.

Bingo cards and refreshments available from 5-6 p.m. Play all 10 rounds of bingo for $3. Bingo begins promptly at 6 p.m.

The silent auction offers golf course passes, Dells attraction tickets, Mallards tickets, restaurant gift cards, grills, drills and more. Cash or check only.

All funds earned will go towards a piano for the music room. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, call Laura Bradley at 608-393-1533.