Bintzler honored as First Responder of the Year

MADISON — Rep. Mark Born and Sen. John Jagler honored Debra “Debbie” Bintzler of Lomira, as the First Responder of the Year from the 39th Assembly District during a recognition ceremony Oct. 26 by the State Assembly.

The First Responder of the Year Award seeks to identify members of the community that work as firefighters, police officers, sheriff’s duties, EMT providers, paramedics, or first responders with distinction. A person could have been nominated for a specific heroic action; a significant professional achievement; something special they do for the community during the course of their work; his or her body of work over time; and/or his or her length of service. Both volunteer and paid first responders are eligible for the award.

She was nominated for her dedication to serving her community as a volunteer first responder for the past two decades. Alongside her late husband Bruce Bintzler, she has logged a significant number of first responder hours since she began volunteering with the Lomira Fire Department in 2002. She has increased local blood drives in Lomira as the American Red Cross Blood Drive coordinator, participates in, and leads church and community mission trips to locations in Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, and New Jersey. The Bintzlers were recipients of the Lomira Chamber of Commerce “Citizen of the Year Award” in 2017 for their contributions to the community.