Bird club to discuss waterfowl

HORICON — The Horicon Marsh Bird Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 for a discussion of waterfowl at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28. The program will be in the lower level auditorium. Use the lower entrance.

President and avid waterfowl enthusiast, Jeff Bahls, will share key field marks and stories about waterfowl in Wisconsin.

His passion for ducks early on turned into a broader appreciation for all birds. With nearly 50 years of waterfowl experience, he will cover the species that make this part of Wisconsin, a bird watchers paradise.

For more information, call Bahls at 920-210-4832 or Liz Herzmann at 920-387-7893.