HORICON — The Horicon Marsh Bird Club will host Eddie Feltes from the Wisconsin DNR to a presentation on the biology and recovery of the California condor at 7 p.m. Thursday in the lower level auditorium at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon. Use the lower entrance.
Feltes spent 13 years with The Peregrine Fund as a raptor biologist working with gyrfalcons, peregrine falcons, teita falcons, aplomado falcons, Eurasian sparrowhawks and California condors. In the greater Grand Canyon region of northern Arizona and southern Utah, he worked on endangered California condor recovery as a senior biologist and managed the program's field effort from 2007-2015.
For more information, contact Jeff Bahls at 920-210-4832 or Liz Herzmann at 920-387-7893.
