‘Bird Lady’ book proceeds benefit Marsh Haven birds

WAUPUN — Locally known as “the Bird Lady,” Barbara Harvey was a raptor rehabilitator and educator for more than 30 years of her life. It all started when she was asked to care for an injured eastern screech owl named Tuffy. Over the years, she cared for thousands of hawks, owls, falcons, and eagles – many were returned to the wild, some were too injured to be helped, and those who were not able to be released, because of permanent injuries, were used for education programs. She had federal and state permits to rehab and educate with birds of prey. She traveled almost 100,000 miles giving programs to groups large and small, all with the purpose to educate people on the benefits of these birds. She believed education was crucial, because many birds had been injured due to human causes.