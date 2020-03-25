‘Bird Lady’ book proceeds benefit Marsh Haven birds
'Bird Lady' book proceeds benefit Marsh Haven birds

'Stories from the Bird Lady'

WAUPUN — Locally known as “the Bird Lady,” Barbara Harvey was a raptor rehabilitator and educator for more than 30 years of her life. It all started when she was asked to care for an injured eastern screech owl named Tuffy. Over the years, she cared for thousands of hawks, owls, falcons, and eagles – many were returned to the wild, some were too injured to be helped, and those who were not able to be released, because of permanent injuries, were used for education programs. She had federal and state permits to rehab and educate with birds of prey. She traveled almost 100,000 miles giving programs to groups large and small, all with the purpose to educate people on the benefits of these birds. She believed education was crucial, because many birds had been injured due to human causes.

In 1985, she started writing articles for the “Marsh Haven Monarch” newsletter about her experiences with raptor rescues, rehab, and releases. She became a prolific writer, giving a voice to the voiceless. The stories are filled with the high points of releases back into the wild, and the tearful final goodbyes that never came easy. Before she passed away in 2016, she met with Marsh Haven Nature Center director, Renee Wahlen, who has a background in print media, and expressed her wish to have all these stories compiled into a book.

Whalen, who also took on care of four of Harvey’s education birds through the non-profit nature center just outside of Waupun. It took four years, but “Stories from the Bird Lady” has now been published. The 204-page book is available through Amazon, at Marsh Haven Nature Center, and at local book talks around the area.

All proceeds from the sale of the book will go to the “Barbara’s Birds” fund, which was set up to provide long-term care for the educational raptors who now reside at Marsh Haven Nature Center.

