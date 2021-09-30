 Skip to main content
‘Birds, Butterflies and your Backyard’ session offered
JUNEAU — Dodge County Association for Home and Community Education will host a free Learning Session on Birds, Butterflies and your Backyard at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at Marsh Haven Nature Center, W10145 Highway 49, Waupun.

Presented by Renee Wahlen, director, Marsh Haven Nature Center, will help participants to discover more about the birds and butterflies found in the area, the monarch population at the center, and at what makes a bird and butterfly friendly backyard. Leave with resources and seeds to create a backyard bird, butterfly, and pollinator-friendly garden.

To register, call Extension Dodge County office at 920-386-3790.

For more information about Dodge County HCE and UW-Extension programs, visit http://dodge.uwex.edu or call 920-386-3790.

