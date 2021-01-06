Ashley and Dan Schonasky of Mauston are the parents of a baby boy, Auden Bradley Schonasky, born Dec. 31, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandmother is Vicki Linder of Mauston. Paternal grandparents are Dawn Jolly of Lewisburg, Tennessee, and Dan Schonasky Sr. of Kennett, Montana.
Amanda and James Dederich of Mauston are the parents of a baby girl, Quinn Aurora Dederich, born Jan. 1, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are Lisa and Keven of Hartford. Paternal grandparents are Jenny and Andy of Lannon.