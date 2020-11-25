Chantelle Hackney and Jesse Quale of Reedsburg are the parents of a baby boy, Bryson Richard Quale, born Oct. 28, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 19 inches

Sarah Seitz and Nathan Merritt of Necedah are the parents of a baby boy, Thomas Allen Merritt, born Oct. 30, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 9 pounds and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandfather is Gary Melteson of Elroy. Paternal grandparents are Tisha and Joe Dye of Necedah.

Gabrielle Rogers of New Lisbon is the mother of a baby boy, Haylen Jax Rogers, born Oct. 26, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds and measured 19 ½ inches.

Danielle and Joseph Krueger of Mauston are the parents of a baby girl, Joelle Grace Krueger, born Nov. 2, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounce and measured 19 ¼ inches. Maternal grandparents are Jill and Tim Novy of Wonewoc. Paternal grandparents are Laura and Todd Krueger of Mauston.