BIRTHS
BIRTH

BIRTHS

Chantelle Hackney and Jesse Quale of Reedsburg are the parents of a baby boy, Bryson Richard Quale, born Oct. 28, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 19 inches

Sarah Seitz and Nathan Merritt of Necedah are the parents of a baby boy, Thomas Allen Merritt, born Oct. 30, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 9 pounds and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandfather is Gary Melteson of Elroy. Paternal grandparents are Tisha and Joe Dye of Necedah.

Gabrielle Rogers of New Lisbon is the mother of a baby boy, Haylen Jax Rogers, born Oct. 26, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds and measured 19 ½ inches.

Danielle and Joseph Krueger of Mauston are the parents of a baby girl, Joelle Grace Krueger, born Nov. 2, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounce and measured 19 ¼ inches. Maternal grandparents are Jill and Tim Novy of Wonewoc. Paternal grandparents are Laura and Todd Krueger of Mauston.

Morgan and Johnathan Biba from Endeavor are the parents of a baby boy, Elliott Adam Biba, born Nov. 4, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 20 ¼ inches. Maternal grandparents are Tracy Witz and Bruce Schilling of Friendship. Paternal grandparents are Lori and Steve Biba of Endeavor.

Alaricia Turner of Mauston is the mother of a baby boy, Ryan James Turner, born Nov. 9, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounce and measured 22 inches. Maternal grandparents are Dawn and Jon Turner of Mauston.

