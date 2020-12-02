Bryanna and Brett Cook of Friendship are parents of a baby girl, Bryelle Rose Cook, born Nov. 12, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 20 ½ inches. Maternal grandmother is Erica Dixon of Friendship. Paternal grandparents are Diane Cook of Madison, and Kevin Cook of Linden.
Brittany Arevalo and Travis McGreck of Tomah are the parents of a baby boy, Bentley Robert Arevalo, born Nov. 14, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 8 pounds and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are Pamella and Robert Arevalo of Las Vegas, Nevada. Paternal grandparents are Rita and Dave Sogg of Tomah.
