 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BIRTHS
0 comments
BIRTH

BIRTHS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bryanna and Brett Cook of Friendship are parents of a baby girl, Bryelle Rose Cook, born Nov. 12, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 20 ½ inches. Maternal grandmother is Erica Dixon of Friendship. Paternal grandparents are Diane Cook of Madison, and Kevin Cook of Linden.

Brittany Arevalo and Travis McGreck of Tomah are the parents of a baby boy, Bentley Robert Arevalo, born Nov. 14, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 8 pounds and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are Pamella and Robert Arevalo of Las Vegas, Nevada. Paternal grandparents are Rita and Dave Sogg of Tomah.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

RAMC now offers acupuncture
Community

RAMC now offers acupuncture

Reedsburg Area Medical Center now offers acupuncture through its Massage Therapy Department. Cory Schultz holds a master of science in orienta…

Community

BIRTHS

Chantelle Hackney and Jesse Quale of Reedsburg are the parents of a baby boy, Bryson Richard Quale, born Oct. 28, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News