Bishop Donald Hying visits St. Aloysius

The new bishop of the Diocese of Madison visited St. Aloysius School on Oct. 22. Bishop Donald Hying visited every classroom asking the students what they were learning and answered all the students questions. Hying gave a special blessing to the students and teachers and praised the family environment of St. Aloysius. Pictured, from left, are Grace Young, Reid Sauter, Bishop Donald Hying, Caleb Mahoney, Amelia Kruchten, Ava Meise, Ethan Ederer, Victoria Brum, Magdalena Sisul, Samuel Krejchink.
