Dorf Haus Supper Club re-opens

The Dorf Haus Bavarian-style Supper Club, located at 8931 Highway Y, Sauk City, has reopened five dining rooms, the gazebo and outdoor garden …

Covid-19 testing offered

Covid-19 testing will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at Reedsburg Ambulance, 230 Railroad St. This is a drive-thru test, r…

MATC partners with MSOE

Madison College students who earn an associate degree in a technical field will now be eligible to transfer to Milwaukee School of Engineering…