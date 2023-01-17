 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Block named partner at MBE CPAs

Kevin Block has been named partner at MBE CPAs. Tim Moy, the firm's managing partner, announced the promotion on Jan. 12.

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Green Bay, Block has been an associate with the firm for more than eight years. He started as a staff accountant and became a tax manager, and now a partner. He primarily services businesses in Dane County, assisting with tax preparation, planning, and accounting. He has also gained relevant knowledge and experience in the agricultural and real estate industries.

"Over the years, I have been intentional about gaining as much wisdom as I can from my mentors within the firm. As a partner, I will embrace my role in overseeing the firm's IT function to ensure we stay up-to-date with the latest technology in the industry and keep our clients' information safe and secure. I will help the firm create strategic goals to grow the practice, strengthen our brand, and build client relationships," said Block.

MBE CPAs has branch offices in Baraboo, Fort Atkinson, Marshfield, Mauston, Portage, Reedsburg, Sun Prairie, Tomah, Wausau, and Wisconsin Dells.

Kevin Block

Block
