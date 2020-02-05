Block printing workshop at River Arts Studio

Madison based artist Karli Didrickson will demonstrate the basic principles of relief printmaking from 7-9 p.m. Feb. 21 at River Arts on Water Studio, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. Participants will learn how to create and carve an image of their choice into a synthetic rubber block, linocut, then learn how to ink and print their image using traditional relief printmaking tools and techniques.

Participants will be provided carving tools, instruction, and ink to use during the class, and will take home their original hand carved stamp for additional future use. Each participant will also receive a cotton canvas tote bag to print on and take home. Two drink tickets per person will be provided for beer and malt beverages only, no wine.

Students are welcome to bring additional blank items to print on during the class. Any paper goods or fabric item with a flat/tight weave will work. Wear clothing you do not mind getting stained.

No prior experience is necessary. Cost is $50, and includes all supplies listed plus two drinks. Students must be at least 21 years of age to attend.

For more information and registration, visit riverartsinc.org, or email kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.