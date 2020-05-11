Blood drive offered May 18

The Friends of Sauk Prairie Healthcare are sponsoring a Red Cross blood drive from noon to 5:30 p.m. May 18 at River Hills Community Church, 1111 Sycamore St., Sauk City. Appointments preferred, walk-ins are allowed if not all appointment slots are filled. All precautions will be made regarding covid-19. All presenting donors with an email address will receive a special Red Cross T-shirt. Also, each donor will receive a “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” coupon from Culver’s.