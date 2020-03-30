Blood drive planned

A community blood drive is planned for 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 3 at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.
To help manage social distancing, appointments are encouraged. Walk-ins will be seen as group size allows.
To schedule an appointment visit http://bit/ly/bdapril2020 or call 877-232-4376.
Donors will receive a coupon for up to four free outdoor water passes to Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park.
