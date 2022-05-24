Blood drive scheduled for Tuesday

ImpactLife and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo will hold a blood drive from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Walnut Hill Bible Church, 1900 East St., in the gym.

Masks and appointments are required. To schedule, call Sharee at 800-747-5401 ext. 4128, visit go.wiscnews.com/bloodcenter-donor or download the app at bloodcenter.org/app.

Participants should eat before donating and bring a photo ID.

ImpactLife will provide all presenting donors through July 10 with a voucher redeemable for the donor’s choice of a gift card or 500 bonus points to use in the ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store. Gift card options include Amazon, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, Subway, Starbucks, and Walmart.