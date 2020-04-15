Blood Drive to be held April 21

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Blood Center of Wisconsin will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21 at Gordon R. Olson Middle School gymnasium, 508 Grayside Ave., Mauston. All donors must use door 13 to access the drive. This door is located on the side of school that leads from the middle school playground to the football field. There will be signs. All donors will receive up to four free outdoor water park passes to Mt. Olympus in Wisconsin Dells.

The Blood Center of Wisconsin is taking steps to keep donors safe during COVID-19. These steps include:

• Taking donor temperatures at registration

• Asking donors to wash hands prior to screening

• Screening donors for coughing or shortness of breath

• Ensuring six feet of space between waiting chairs, donation chairs, and medical screens.

• Sanitizing all equipment, beds and other surfaces

Requirements for being a blood donor include:

• Be at least 17 years old, 16-year-olds may donate with parental consent.

• Be free of major cold and flu symptoms.

• Not have had hepatitis after age 11 years.