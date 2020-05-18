Blood drives planned

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The American Red Cross is asking for healthy individuals to help patients experiencing health crises by donating blood or platelets. Donating blood is an easy way to care for each other and ensure hospitals have the blood products patients rely on.

As a thank-you, all donors from May 15-31 will receive a special Red Cross “We’re all in this together” T-shirt, by mail, while supplies last. Donors must have a valid email address on file to claim their T-shirt.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals, age 17 or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

To donate, make an appointment using the free Red Cross Blood Donor App at redcrossblood.org/blood-donor-app.html, visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-red cross (1-800-733-2767). Donors are required to wear a face covering or mask.

Beaver Dam