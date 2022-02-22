 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blood pressure kits offered at library

Blood pressure kits offered at library

Many community members and leaders were involved in the blood pressure kit project including from left, Paul Negast, Lion; Jessica Bergin, library; Roman Statz, Lion; Nancy Brickl, Lion; Norm Brickl, Lion; Heather Koeller, SSM Health; Clint Brickl, Lion; Denny Clement, Lion; Rebecca Brenson, SSM Health; and Sheila Goethel, Lion.

 SSM HEALTH/Contributed

Through a partnership among the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, the Lions Club and SSM Health Dean Medical Group, Baraboo area residents are now able to check out a blood pressure kit that includes a cuff and educational materials free of charge at the library, according to a Feb. 17 press release.

The Lions financed the project coordinated by Sheila Goethel of the Baraboo Lions Club. Heather Koeller of SSM Health developed the educational materials and served as an advisor on choosing the type of monitor to offer, and Jessica Bergin from the library volunteered to house and make the kits available to check out.

For more information on checking out a kit, contact the library at 608-356-6166.

