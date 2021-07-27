Bloody Mary brunch and book signing

Beastro & Barley, 125 E. Main St., Reedsburg, will host a Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 8, including your choice of specialty bloody Marys, with recipes from “The Bloody Mary” written by Reedsburg native Brian Bartels. Bartels is a mixologist, author, and co-owner of the new Settle Down Tavern in Madison, will be on hand to sell and sign copies of his books. Ticket proceeds benefit Reedsburg ArtsLink.