Bloody Mary Crawl comes to the Dells

Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau, 701 Superior St., Wisconsin Dells, will host the Best Bloody Mary Bar Crawl from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6. Tickets include three free bloody Mary drinks, unlimited beer and seltzer on buses, gifts including slide gourmet potato chips, continuous bus rides throughout the crawl and additional bloody Mary drinks are $3 at bars. Choose your own adventure bar crawl, check in and start at any participating bar—Grateful Shed, Lake City Social, Spring Brook Resort, Chalet Lanes & Lounge. Hop-on and off the bus and stay at each location as long as you like. Tickets are $50 General plus fees or $60, day of event with no fees. Must be 21 years or older to participate.