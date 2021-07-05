 Skip to main content
Blues Duo to perform live online
St. Louis-based piano/percussion duo Cherry and Jerry, Jerry Rabushka and Isaac Cherry, perform virtually through the Columbus Public Library.

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Public Library and The Virtual Project will present St. Louis-based piano/percussion duo Cherry and Jerry at 6 p.m. Thursday, as they perform classic blues tunes from the early part of the 20th century and explain how the blues developed in the United States.

This live program features the music of many early American jazz composers, including W. C. Handy.

Pianist Jerry Rabushka performs the original sheet music, while Isaac Cherry, playing a setup of Cajon, cymbal, and bell tree, adds a beat born of many different influences. Together they create a completely unique sound.

The pair has performed around the Midwest as a duo and as part of the six-piece Ragged Blade Band. They’ve been seen at steampunk events, festivals, brewpubs, wineries and libraries.

Attendees can connect via computer, smart phone or tablet. To register, visit columbuspubliclibrary.info, email info@columbuspubliclibrary.info or on Facebook at facebook.com/ColPubLib.

Attendees will be asked for an email address and the name of their home library. The library will send the link to this live event a day or two in advance. The event is free.

For more information, 920-623-5910 and ask for Catherine.

