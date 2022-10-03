Bluffview County Park opens Saturday, Oct. 8

Sauk County will host a grand opening ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 for the construction of the new Bluffview Community Park at E11073 Center Road in the town of Sumpter.

Sauk County has worked with design consultants and local community members to bring about this communal space using Community Development Block Grant CLOSE Funds for public facilities. The funds are being utilized with grant administration assistance from locally based firm Vierbicher in Reedsburg.

The 3.58 acre park contains an accessible playground, walking path, gathering area, picnic areas, tree canopy restoration, and a pond with native pollinator edge plantings. The site was designed by Damon Farber Landscape Architects in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and was constructed by Joe Daniels Construction Co. Inc. in Madison. This park will serve the more than 700 residents of the Bluffview Community and the county as a whole.

For more information, visit co.sauk.wi.us/parksandrecreation or contact the Land Resources and Environment Department at 608-355-3245.