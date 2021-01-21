Board discusses new mobile tower

The Sauk County Board of Supervisors Land Resources and Environment Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the County Board Room/Gallery at 505 Broadway, Baraboo.

The meeting is open to the public, masks are encouraged. The public may wish to watch the meeting on streaming video at co.sauk.wi.us/meetings. Webinar ID is 868 9341 5219, passcode: 259705.

After general business, a discussion and possible action takes place on postponed decision from Dec. 29, 2020, for a petition from Bug Tussel Wireless, to consider a conditional use permit for a mobile tower siting on land owned by Bonham Farm LLC in the NW ¼ of Section 7, Town 11 North, Range 7 East, Town of Greenfield, Sauk County.

Other discussions are also planned.