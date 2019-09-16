{{featured_button_text}}

Portage Area Community Theatre will host its annual gathering at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E Cook St., Portage.

Elections will be held and three members for the board are sought to fill three-year terms. For more information on the positions, email pacttheatre@gmail.com with "Board" in the subject line.

