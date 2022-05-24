Boardwalk reopens at Merrimac Preserve

Alliant Energy reopened the reconstructed boardwalk and bridge at a grand reopening celebration on its Gallus Slough property on May 23 in Merrimac.

The new boardwalk was completed in late 2021 and replaced the deteriorating walkway that had become unsafe for human traffic. Alliant Energy funded the construction of a new boardwalk that spans nearly 1,000 feet and traverses the wetlands surrounding Manley Creek as part of the Oak Savanna Trail, which meets up with the Prairie View Trail on the east part in the Merrimac Preserve.

The Riverland Conservancy’s Merrimac Preserve and this Gallus Slough property cover nearly 2,000 acres just to the southeast of Devil’s Lake State Park and is open to the public for low-impact recreation, including hiking, birdwatching, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. The trail can be accessed from the parking lot at S6888 Highway 113.

For more information, visit riverlandconservancy.org.