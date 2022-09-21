 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BOERGER NAMED OPTIMIST STUDENT OF THE MONTH

  • 0
BOERGER NAMED OPTIMIST STUDENT OF THE MONTH

Jack Boerger was honored as the September Sauk Prairie Optimist Sauk Prairie High School Student of the Month on Sept. 7; from left, SPHS assistant principal Shane Been, Maren Boerger, SP Optimist president Bart Mauch, Jack Boerger, and James Boerger.

 ELLEN PAUL

BOERGER NAMED OPTIMIST STUDENT OF THE MONTH

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BD Fire promotes 2

BD Fire promotes 2

The Beaver Dam Fire Department has promoted firefighters Kyle Nehr and Nick Smith to the rank of lieutenant, taking on their new roles on Sept. 13.

16 school districts awarded grants

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development awarded Wisconsin Fast Forward Program grants to 16 school districts for…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News