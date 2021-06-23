 Skip to main content
Boettcher earns real estate award
Boettcher earns real estate award

Century 21 Affiliated recognized Peter Boettcher as Rookie of the Year for real estate sales production, according to a June 22 release.

"Peter places his real estate knowledge and passion for life into his everyday business, helping to make clients more comfortable with the real estate transaction as they make what may be the most significant purchase or sale of their lives. He has proven the ability to use the Century 21 Global tools and systems to improve results for clients,” said Kirk Kettleson, team leader for Century 21 Affiliated.

Century 21 Affiliated is a full-service brokerage located at 727 Oak St., Wisconsin Dells, specializing in residential and commercial properties.

