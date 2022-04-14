Megan Boettcher of Columbus, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Wolf was initiated at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.
Boettcher inducted into honor society
