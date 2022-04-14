 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boettcher inducted into honor society

Megan Boettcher of Columbus, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Wolf was initiated at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

