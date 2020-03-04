Bone density and strength building program offered

A community-based program for bone density and strength building aimed at mid-life and older adults will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from March 17-May 28 at the Kilbourn Library Community Center. The program uses light weights and ankle weights and includes balance exercises and plenty of modifications. Nationally-acclaimed, evidence-based format developed by Tufts University. Participants are to bring a set of hand weights and an ankle weight. Instructors will be Erika Gerhardt-Obois and Abby Schultz. Cost is $35 or $30 for participants that have taken a past session. Registration is required.