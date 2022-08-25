 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Book named for Community Read

  • 0
Book named for Community Read

Lauren White, director of the Ruth Culver Community Library in Prairie du Sac, left, with Vicki Gullickson, Sauk Prairie Optimist and Sauk Prairie Social Justice and Equity Initiative Core team member feature the book, “Solito, Solita,” the second Community Read book at an Aug. 19 program meeting.

 ELLEN PAUL

The Sauk Prairie Social Justice and Equity Initiative Core team will feature the book, “Solito, Solita,” as the second Community Read book.

The title translates to “Alone, Alone” and is a collection of oral histories that tells—in their own words—the stories of young refugees fleeing countries in Central America and traveling hundreds of miles to seek safety and protection in the United States.

Books will be available at both Sauk Prairie libraries beginning Sept. 1.

There will be three opportunities to discuss the book in October with a different presenter featured prior to the discussion: 1 p.m. Oct. 11, George Culver Community Library in Sauk City; 10 a.m. Oct. 17, and 6 p.m. Oct. 20, Ruth Culver Community Library in Prairie du Sac. No registration is required.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chip sealcoating starts Tuesday

The Dodge County Highway Department will apply an oil and chip seal to the following highways in Dodge County starting Tuesday, weather permitting.

PETS OF WEEK: Zeus and Daffodil

PETS OF WEEK: Zeus and Daffodil

Zeus, bonded with Athena and featured next week, is a 2-year, 9-month-old German shepherd surrendered because his owner no longer had time for…

PETS OF WEEK: Johnny and Tabby

PETS OF WEEK: Johnny and Tabby

Johnny is an 11-week-old Australian shepherd/rat terrier/mixed puppy. He’s smart, playful and affectionate. He can’t wait to learn new things.…

County holds clean sweep collection

JUNEAU — Dodge County will host its 2022 Clean Sweep Collection from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 27 at the Dodge County Highway Department Shop, N8856…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News