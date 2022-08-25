Book named for Community Read

The Sauk Prairie Social Justice and Equity Initiative Core team will feature the book, “Solito, Solita,” as the second Community Read book.

The title translates to “Alone, Alone” and is a collection of oral histories that tells—in their own words—the stories of young refugees fleeing countries in Central America and traveling hundreds of miles to seek safety and protection in the United States.

Books will be available at both Sauk Prairie libraries beginning Sept. 1.

There will be three opportunities to discuss the book in October with a different presenter featured prior to the discussion: 1 p.m. Oct. 11, George Culver Community Library in Sauk City; 10 a.m. Oct. 17, and 6 p.m. Oct. 20, Ruth Culver Community Library in Prairie du Sac. No registration is required.