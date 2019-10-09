A last minute event was added to this year's Fermentation Fest. There will be reading by author Krista Eastman from 5-6 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Reedsburg Public Library, 370 Vine St., followed by a discussion. The event is free and open to the public. Her new book, “The Painted Forest” explores the myths we make about who we are and where we’re from. She uncovers strange and little-known “home places,” not only the hills and valleys of her childhood in Reedsburg, but also tourist towns, the “under-imagined and overly caricatured” Midwest, and a far-flung station in Antarctica.
