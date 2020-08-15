You have permission to edit this article.
Books and Beer returns in Columbus
Books and Beer returns

“Write in Time” book by Meg Matenaer.

 MEG MATENAER Contributed

Columbus Books and Beer holds a discussion by author Meg Matenaer with her novel “Write in Time,” a fun and fast-paced story set in Madison at 7 p.m., Aug. 20 at Cercis Brewing Company, 140 N. Dickason Blvd., Columbus. Seating will be spaced properly for social distance and held online.

“Write in Time,” Matenaer’s debut novel, gives a glimpse of authentic Madison. The writers’ workshop includes a young mom, a hot shot lawyer, a beleaguered landscaper, and a feisty widow, all led by a professor who doesn’t want to be there. Their families, careers, and even the city they love depend on whether they champion each other’s stories or write one another off. Professor Harrington and his students eat and critique their way through Madison’s downtown food scene and struggle to get their stories and lives just right before the Christmas deadline.

For those planning to order food during the discussion must order before 7 p.m. To go orders are also available. It’s helpful to have read the book in advance, but not required.

Patrons can purchase “Write in Time” at Cercis Brewing for $10 or order it from a retailer. To sign-up for the online event, visit the “Books and Beer Columbus” Facebook page. There’ll be a special registration form for this event.

Meg Matenaer

Matenaer

 Kirsten Ann
