Books & Beer continues events

Columbus Books & Beer welcomes author Jim Guhl for a discussion of his novel “Eleven Miles to Oshkosh” at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 in the front room at Cercis Brewing Company, 140 N. Dickason, Columbus. The author will join the group remotely via Zoom. For those who wish to attend in person, seating will be spaced properly for social distance or attend virtually via Zoom.

The book is set in the 1970s as the Vietnam War grinds on and the Nixon presidency collapses and the book’s main character’s small world in Wisconsin is blown apart. Del “Minnow” Finwick’s father, a deputy sheriff, has been murdered by the unknown “Highway 41 Killer.” His mom has unraveled, and a goon named Larry Buskin has been pummeling Minnow behind Neenah High. Minnow finds support in the company of his roguish grandfather, his loyal pal Mark, and beautiful Opal Parsons, who has her own worries as the first African American student in their school. When the sheriff seems in no hurry to solve the murder, Minnow must seek justice by partnering with unlikely allies and discovering his own courage.