A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 17, 2019 @ 9:37 am
Delaney Tann, 4, completed the 1,000 Books before Kindergarten early literacy program. Any child of preschool age can start anytime by stopping at the Reedsburg Public Library's check-out desk.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this
article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic
and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You
can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic
or offensive posts.)
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)