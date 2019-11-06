{{featured_button_text}}
1,000 books before kindergarten

Willa Schumann, 2, finished the 1,000 Books before Kindergarten program at the Reedsburg Public Library. This free early literacy program can be started any time for any preschool child by stopping at the front desk of the Reedsburg Public Library.

 KRIS HOUTLER/Contributed
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.