100 books donated to toy bank

More than 100 books were donated to the Dodge County Toy Bank by the women educators of Delta Kappa Gamma on Dec. 4. Pictured, from left, are Pat Frankenstein and Vickie Frome.

 VICKIE FROME/Contributed
