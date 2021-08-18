Booster club receives $2,500 donation

CAMBRIA — Cambria farmer Jill Jones directed a $2,500 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Cambria-Friesland Booster Club on Aug. 3. The C-F Booster Club will use the funds to continue supporting athletes of the Cambria-Friesland Schools.
Dedicated to making a difference in rural farming communities, the Grow Communities program asks farmers across the country to participate by nominating nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities.
For more information, visit americasfarmers.com.