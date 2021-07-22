Boozen with the Big Cats set for July 31

Wisconsin Big Cat Rescue & Education Center, 305 Pine St., Rock Springs, will host the second annual Boozen with the Big Cats from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Parking will be in downtown Rock Springs, and all guests will be bussed up the hill to the rescue. This is a rain or shine event.

There will be a minimum of 15 area breweries, wineries, and distilleries on hand and only 500 tickets will be sold. Tickets are $50 each, available at wisconsinbigcats.org. Tickets may be available at the event. Tickets are non-refundable.

Food will be offered at an additional cost.

Social distancing can be accommodated in the outdoor rescue.