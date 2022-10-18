 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Born honored with award

  • 0

The Wisconsin Association for Home Health Care has recognized Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) as a 2021-2022 “Friend of Home Health Care.” This designation is meant to publicly identify legislators for their exceptional work to promote the expanded utilization of home health care as an effective, affordable option for post-acute medical care.

“Rep. Born was critical to our legislative success and championed priorities important to home health care providers and our patients throughout our state,” said Jayne Thill, WiAHC Board chair. “Home health care agencies in Wisconsin are grateful for his support and leadership.”

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Troy and Preston

PETS OF WEEK: Troy and Preston

Troy is a 2-year-old small mixed breed that was brought to the shelter as a stray. Troy is a kind-hearted boy. He adores being near people and…

PETS OF WEEK: Luci and Denali

PETS OF WEEK: Luci and Denali

Luci is a 4-month-old mixed breed puppy. She’s very sweet, playful and ready to learn. She’s smart, picks up on new things quickly, loves to c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News