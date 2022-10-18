Born honored with award

The Wisconsin Association for Home Health Care has recognized Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) as a 2021-2022 “Friend of Home Health Care.” This designation is meant to publicly identify legislators for their exceptional work to promote the expanded utilization of home health care as an effective, affordable option for post-acute medical care.
“Rep. Born was critical to our legislative success and championed priorities important to home health care providers and our patients throughout our state,” said Jayne Thill, WiAHC Board chair. “Home health care agencies in Wisconsin are grateful for his support and leadership.”